7 Events In 2020 That You Probably Already Forgot

It’s only May, but 2020 has already felt like a year to some. With life drastically changing in a matter of weeks because of the coronavirus, the near past feels distant as people anxiously wait for the pandemic to end. The year kicked off with an eventful first quarter even before a pandemic was declared.

Here are seven things you probably forgot occurred in 2020 so far.

Australian Bushfires

Although the bushfires started in 2019, they were still burning in 2020. On Jan. 2, a third state of emergency was called in New South Wales, Australia. The fires caused cities to evacuate and killed people and acres of wildlife. Some fires are still burning.

US Kills Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

On Jan. 2,, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a drone strike under the orders of President Donald Trump.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

On Jan. 8, Iran launched missiles at two military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. soldiers. The attack was believed to be in retaliation for Soleimani's killing.

Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping down from their senior roles in the royal British family.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in an Instagram post Jan. 8.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 Crash

Amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, a Ukrainian flight crashed in Tehran, Iran on Jan. 8. It killed all 176 people on board.

Iran eventually took responsibility for the incident, noting the missile was fired by human error.

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

US-China Phase 1 Trade Deal

After months of negotiations, misunderstandings and rumors ,the United States and China finally signed the Phase 1 trade agreement on Jan. 15. Like the coronavirus pandemic, news surrounding the trade deal heavily moved the markets as increased tension between the two nations brought fear of a potential economic slowdown.

President Trump's Impeachment

President Trump was impeached Dec. 18, 2019, but the overall process spilled into the first quarter of 2020 when he was acquitted on the impeachment charges Feb. 5.

Brexit

In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. After many delays, the UK left the EU on Jan. 31. The U.K. and EU are in a transition period that's set to end Dec. 31, and the two will negotiate their future relationship.

President Donald Trump listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He delivers remarks before the signing of a phase one trade agreement between the U.S. and China on Jan. 15 at the White House. White House photo by Shealah Craighead.