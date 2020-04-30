Fortnite World Cup 2020 Canceled, Hopes For Return Next Year

In an announcement on Twitter, Epic Games revealed that the Fortnite World Cup 2020 has been canceled.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many planned esports events have been converted into online tournaments. While the World Cup has been canceled for the year, Epic has developed a map of online events as the company aims for a 2021 return.

"For the rest of 2020, all 'Fortnite' competitions will be held online. Due to the limitations of cross region online competition, there will not be a Fortnite World Cup in 2020," Fortnite Competitive stated on Twitter. "We don't know when a return to large, global, in-person events will be practical, but we're hopeful to be able to put on some form of Fortnite World Cup in 2021. In the meantime we have more info about online events with FNCS, Cash Cups, 3rd Party Events, and Broadcasts."

The Fortnite Champion Series is returning each season for the rest of 2020, allowing players around the world to compete. In addition, Cash Cups will allow players to jump in the action for cash prizes on a more routine basis.

Epic Games said the company has been "iterating on how players earn points, as well as the structure of the tournaments. Two-step Cash Cups will qualify a top group of players into a final lobby." This is the perfect opportunity for players looking to get started in the competitive scene.

Beyond events hosted by Epic Games, more third party events will be worked on to allow a diverse pool of opportunities for players. Broadcasts are also returning on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch platform through "Fortnite's" official channel, beginning with Week 1 of the FNCS Invitational this weekend.

