12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company said it expects to spend $4 billion on COVID-related expenses.
- Western Digital Corporation (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- CURO Group (NASDAQ: CURO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares initially traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, but price action reversed.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas