12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 5:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ: NPTN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company said it expects to spend $4 billion on COVID-related expenses.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NYSE: WDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • CURO Group (NASDAQ: CURO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares initially traded higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, but price action reversed.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

