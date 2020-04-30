Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Gap's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 11:12am   Comments
Share:

Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a lowered price target.

UBS maintained a Neutral rating and lowered its price target on the stock from $18 to $8.

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.

Gap shares were trading down 6.41% at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.18 and a 52-week low of $5.26.

Related Links:

Gap Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, CEO Warns Of Uncertainty

Gap Sales Drop Amid Pandemic, Retailer To Furlough 80,000 Workers In US And Canada

Latest Ratings for GPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS)

Earnings Feast: Bring a Plate With Healthcare and Caterpillar in Morning, GOOGL And AMD Later
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
GoPro To Lay Off 20% Of Employees And Shift To Direct Sales Strategy
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
How The Economic Shutdown Will Affect Retail Stocks
Gap Sales Drop Amid Pandemic, Retailer To Furlough 80,000 Workers In US And Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIVEWells FargoMaintains115.0
EOLSWells FargoMaintains5.0
EBSWells FargoMaintains85.0
CREEWells FargoMaintains45.0
SIRIB. Riley FBRMaintains7.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com