Why Gap's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a lowered price target.
UBS maintained a Neutral rating and lowered its price target on the stock from $18 to $8.
Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, Hill City, Janie & Jack, and Intermix brands. Old Navy generates nearly half of Gap's sales.
Gap shares were trading down 6.41% at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.18 and a 52-week low of $5.26.
Latest Ratings for GPS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Apr 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Equal-Weight
