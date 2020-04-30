Why Ralph Lauren's Stock Is Trading Lower

Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a lowered price target.

Citigroup maintained Neutral on the stock and lowered its price target from $87 to $80.

Ralph Lauren designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances.

Ralph Lauren shares are trading down 6.19% at $75.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $133.10 and a 52-week low of $59.82.

