Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower on Thursday, as traders circulate an article from The Verge citing change in daily users.

The article notes the company changed a blog that claimed it had "more than 300 million daily users" to "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants."

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 7.47% at $135.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas

