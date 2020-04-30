Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower on Thursday, as traders circulate an article from The Verge citing change in daily users.

The article notes the company changed a blog that claimed it had "more than 300 million daily users" to "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants."

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 7.47% at $135.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

