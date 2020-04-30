ñol

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

by Tanzeel Akhtar 
April 30, 2020 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Zoom Video Communications ZM shares are trading lower on Thursday, as traders circulate an article from The Verge citing change in daily users.

The article notes the company changed a blog that claimed it had "more than 300 million daily users" to "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants."

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video shares were trading down 7.47% at $135.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

