Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 1 company set new 52-week lows.
Here is the stock that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.71% over the rest of the day.
