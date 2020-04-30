Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 1 company set new 52-week lows.

Here is the stock that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.71% over the rest of the day.

