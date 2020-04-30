Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, the following companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) .

. AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 110.96% up to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.37%.

Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $389.00. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit a yearly high of $350.97. The stock traded down 0.69% on the session.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $193.83. Shares traded up 2.62%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares were up 1.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.14.

MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares broke to $465.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares hit $1,968.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ: REYN) shares hit $34.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.71%.

Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares were up 4.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares hit a yearly high of $8.77. The stock traded up 5.08% on the session.

Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.40. The stock traded up 4.26% on the session.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares hit a yearly high of $9.98. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.39. The stock was up 8.77% for the day.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.95 this morning. The stock was up 9.54% on the session.

Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.00 Thursday.

Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares broke to $6.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.32%.

Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.99. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $11.53. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX: UAVS) shares were up 110.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.15.

