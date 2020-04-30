Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2020 5:30am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares jumped 252.7% to close at $8.50 on Wednesday after the company reported that its new data from study of 6 critically-ill coronavirus patients showed 100% survival following treatment with its CAP-1002.
  • Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares jumped 79.4% to close at $7.91.
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) jumped 78% to close at $1.76 after the company announced it has been issued the first Orange Book listable US Patent for ANNOVERA.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) rose 54.6% to close at $3.40.
  • RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) surged 45.6% to close at $1.82 after the company reported upbeat results.
  • Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) rose 42.4% to close at $2.15 after the company announced it has initiated its Phase 2/3 study of DSTAT in acute lung injury for patients with severe coronavirus.
  • Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) surged 39.1% to close at $19.51.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 36.6% to close at $15.50 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
  • Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) climbed 35.9% to close at $6.70.
  • Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 35.8% to close at $2.73.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares gained 35.4% to close at $4.86 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) rose 34.2% to close at $8.48.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 31.4% to close at $2.93.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 30.4% to close at $2.66 after the company reported preliminary results for the first quarter.
  • Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) rose 30% to close at $2.86.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 29.8% to close at $13.55. RCI Hospitality reported plans to open all 10 Bombshells restaurants in Texas this week.
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) climbed 29.8% to close at $24.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) gained 29.3% to close at $5.78 following strong quarterly results.
  • Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: SBT) rose 28.7% to close at $4.08.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) rose 27.7% to close at $3.60.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) climbed 26.9% to close at $13.82.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 26.2% to close at $1.54 after the company announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Adicet Bio to advance allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology.
  • Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 26.2% to close at $11.57.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) gained 25.7% to close at $3.91.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 25.6% to close at $5.20.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) gained 25.5% to close at $2.61.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) surged 25.4% to close at $16.41.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 25.4% to close at $5.19.
  • CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) gained 25.3% to close at $10.99. CytomX Therapeutics named Halley E. Gilbert to its Board of Directors.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 25% to close at $8.40 following Q1 results.
  • Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) climbed 24.9% to close at $10.50.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 24.7% to close at $7.03.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 24.6% to close at $15.23.
  • Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) rose 24.4% to close at $14.06.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) gained 23.9% to close at $11.15.
  • Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) jumped 23.7% to close at $46.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 23.4% to close at $5.43.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) surged 23.3% to close at $10.05.
  • Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) rose 22.9% to close at $13.30. Kraton reported upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell.
  • Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) jumped 22.5% to close at $4.90 following Q3 results.
  • Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) rose 22.4% to close at $11.22.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) surged 22.3% to close at $13.05.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 21.8% to close at $4.75.
  • Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) surged 21.5% to close at $16.20.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEQP) jumped 21.1% to close at $11.50.
  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 20.4% to close at $0.36.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) surged 20.2% to close at $22.51 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) gained 20.2% to close at $7.86.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) jumped 20% to close at $3.42.
  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) gained 19.9% to close at $22.78.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) jumped 19.6% to close at $13.53.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) jumped 19% to close at $4.32.
  • Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares climbed 19% to close at $6.13 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 19% to close at $11.30.
  • Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) surged 18.8% to close at $75.09. Cimpress said it expects Q3 sales of $598 million and operating loss of $88 million.
  • Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 18.1% to close at $2.94.
  • M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) surged 18% to close at $27.49 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) surged 17.4% to close at $9.48 after the company reported a partnership with DispatchHealth to provide patient nutrition support.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 17.1% to close at $28.47.
  • Enova International Inc (NYSE: ENVA) rose 17% to close at $17.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 16.8% to close at $0.3370.
  • Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) gained 16.4% to close at $6.45.
  • Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) rose 16% to close at $26.72.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) jumped 15.4% to close at $16.69.
  • Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 15.4% to close at $2.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 15.1% to close at $11.50.
  • Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) rose 15% to close at $3.76.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 14.7% to close at $2.27.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 14.6% to close at $13.74.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) surged 14.2% to close at $15.66.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 14.1% to close at $22.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 14.1% to close at $270.00 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) jumped 14% to close at $6.26.
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) gained 13.4% to close at $10.13.
  • PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) surged 13.4% to close at $9.74.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 13% to close at $4.10.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 12.7% to close at $4.96.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares gained 12.7% to close at $15.66.
  • Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) climbed 12.7% to close at $5.60. Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
  • WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) rose 12.2% to close at $26.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) rose 10.8% to close at $53.56 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 10.6% to close at $16.41.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 10.5% to close at $0.2874.
  • DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 10.2% to close at $345.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) gained 9.2% to close at $0.41.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 8.9% to close at $1,342.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 8.1% to close at $3.61 after the company announced entry into definitive agreements for investments in NIO China.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares dipped 35.1% to close at $2.65 on Wednesday. Creative Realities unveiled non-contact and AI-enabled temperature detection solution to assist businesses in safely reopening.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 25.2% to close at $9.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Blue Apron also filed for $75 million mixed shelf offering.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 20% to close at $4.00 after hearing that the company can potentially be preparing to file for bankruptcy.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.94.
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) dropped 16.2% to close at $19.74.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) declined 15.8% to close at $29.57 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) fell 15.7% to close at $22.14.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) fell 15.6% to close at $3.53.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 14.3% to close at $6.29.
  • Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 13.9% to close at $0.1795 after rising 27% on Tuesday.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dipped 13.7% to close at $9.35.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) fell 12.9% to close at $5.66.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 11.5% to close at $10.40 after the company reported pricing of public offering.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 11.5% to close at $9.27.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) dropped 11.3% to close at $3.39.
  • Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 10.6% to close at $14.40 following Q1 results.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares tumbled 10.4% to close at $7.27.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 10.4% to close at $18.41.
  • DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) fell 9.9% to close at $7.28.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) shares declined 9.2% to close at $24.66
  • TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 7.1% to close at $0.2210 after the company priced its 29.5 million share offering at $0.186 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AER + AAMC)

82 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
96 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
136 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com