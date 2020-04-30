FaZe Clan's Ewok Partners With HyperX As Brand Ambassador

Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler has a list of accomplishments under her belt since her rise to fame as a "Fortnite" streamer. She was the first woman — and nearly the youngest at 14 — to join FaZe Clan. She has streamed with other massive "Fortnite" streamers like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo. She was recognized by Forbes 30 under 30, Teen Vogue's 21 under 21 and earned the Golden Joystick Award for Best New Streamer in 2019.

Now, the FaZe streamer has partnered with HyperX as a brand ambassador.

"I love using HyperX hardware and their commitment to the community, and I am excited to be a member of their ambassador team," Ewok said in a press release.

"As a young female gamer, I feel it's important to show others that there are no limits to what you can accomplish. Hopefully, my efforts will serve as an inspiration for others."

The streamer exploded in popularity with her "Fortnite" skills, which are even more impressive due to the fact that she is deaf.

She gained more than 200,000 followers on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch before moving over to Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer platform. There, she has built an audience of over 145,000 and carries more than 1 million total views.

Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager at HyperX, said the gaming equipment company "is excited to welcome Ewok into our HyperX family of influencers, celebrities, and ambassadors. With her expertise as a gamer, influencer, and motivated female member of the gaming community, Ewok brings the skills and strengths found in a HyperX Hero."

With the new partnership, Ewok will exclusively use HyperX products. She joins a line of talent that includes football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, Predators hockey player Filip Forsberg and U.S. Grammy award winner Post Malone. She said she hopes to continue using her platform to inspire others.

"I would love to continue growing my fanbase and inspire people everday. Keep grinding and moving forward. I look forward to representing the innovation of HyperX such as new products, new projects, and sharing my message on their platform," she told HyperX.

Photo courtesy of HyperX.