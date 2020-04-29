82 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares climbed 138.2% to $5.74 after the company reported that its new data from study of 6 critically-ill coronavirus patients showed 100% survival following treatment with its CAP-1002.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 56.2% to $0.5865.
- Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) surged 43.2% to $2.1622 after the company announced it has initiated its Phase 2/3 study of DSTAT in acute lung injury for patients with severe coronavirus.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) gained 38.2% to $25.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) jumped 34.8% to $1.6850 after the company reported upbeat results.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares climbed 34.8% to $4.84 after the company reported Q1 results.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) rose 29.5% to $13.52. RCI Hospitality reported plans to open all 10 Bombshells restaurants in Texas this week.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) gained 28.1% to $4.65.
- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) gained 26.8% to $5.67 following strong quarterly results.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) gained 26.4% to $14.35 after climbing 23% on Tuesday.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) surged 25.2% to $23.45 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) jumped 24.5% to $46.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) gained 22% to $4.75.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) surged 22% to $77.12. Cimpress said it expects Q3 sales of $598 million and operating loss of $88 million.
- Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) shares climbed 21.8% to $6.27 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 21.4% to $18.01.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) gained 21.1% to $7.92.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares rose 21.1% to $5.34.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) surged 21% to $10.80.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 20.7% to $14.74.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) climbed 20.5% to $1.47 after the company announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Adicet Bio to advance allogeneic gamma-delta CAR-T cell therapy technology.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 20.2% to $5.93.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 19.8% to $4.35.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 19.8% to $5.27.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NASDAQ: CEQP) gained 19.3% to $11.34.
- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) surged 19.2% to $10.24.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares rose 19.1% to $16.55.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) jumped 18.8% to $25.34.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) surged 17.3% to $2.6150.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) gained 18.7% to $3.88.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) surged 18.3% to $15.49.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 18.4% to $2.95.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) climbed 18.3% to $3.3701.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) gained 18.3% to $9.94.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) surged 18% to $15.74.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) rose 17.8% to $28.65.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) climbed 17.7% to $5.85. Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 17.5% to $3.9250 after the company announced entry into definitive agreements for investments in NIO China.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) rose 17% to $3.295.
- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) gained 17% to $11.71.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) gained 16.8% to $11.10.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) jumped 16.7% to $13.19.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 16.7% to $2.38 after the company reported preliminary results for the first quarter.
- Enova International Inc (NYSE: ENVA) rose 16.3% to $17.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) rose 16.3% to $27.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) jumped 16.3% to $16.82.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) surged 16.3% to $9.39 after the company reported a partnership with DispatchHealth to provide patient nutrition support.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) gained 16.2% to $26.76.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) rose 16.2% to $15.49.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) jumped 15.7% to $6.35.
- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) gained 15.7% to $6.41.
- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) surged 14.7% to $26.73 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 14.1% to $22.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 13.4% to $13.60.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) rose 13.3% to $268.11 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 13.2% to $1.1190 after the company announced it has been issued the first Orange Book listable US Patent for ANNOVERA.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares rose 11.9% to $0.2908.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 11.3% to $0.33.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares gained 10.1% to $2.6868 following Q4 results. Fuwei Films reported Q4 EPS of $0.46, up from $(0.15) in the year-ago period.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 9.6% to $1,350.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 9.4% to $343.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 8.9% to $0.3141.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) rose 7.8% to $2.1350.
- Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) rose 7.1% to $51.73 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) rose 7.1% to $2.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ: PRGX) rose 6.4% to $4.2150 after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales.
Losers
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares tumbled 22.6% to $3.1586. Creative Realities unveiled non-contact and AI-enabled temperature detection solution to assist businesses in safely reopening.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 20.8% to $9.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Blue Apron also filed for $75 million mixed shelf offering.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dipped 16.5% to $6.13.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dropped 15.7% to $29.62 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) fell 14.6% to $3.57.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 12.7% to $10.26 after the company reported pricing of public offering.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) dipped 12.6% to $9.47.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) fell 12.5% to $22.96.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 12% to $0.1835 after rising 27% on Tuesday.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 11.7% to $3.10.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) dropped 11% to $20.99.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares tumbled 9.5% to $7.34.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) fell 8.4% to $7.40.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 7.1% to $0.5102.
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) dropped 6.7% to $0.2220 after the company priced 29.5 million share offering at $0.186 per share.
- iRobot Corporation. (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 6.6% to $57.12 after the company reported Q1 results.
