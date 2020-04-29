Market Overview

Why Gilead Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 11:43am   Comments
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after a study of the company's remdesivir by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases met its primary endpoint.

Remdesivir is being evaluated as a potential coronavirus treatment candidate.

See Also: Gilead's Remdesivir Reaches Goal In NIAID-Sponsored Coronavirus Trial

Gilead Sciences is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs. The company focuses primarily on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Gilead shares were trading up 4.22% at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.97 and a 52-week low of $60.89.

