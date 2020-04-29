Why Gilead Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after a study of the company's remdesivir by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases met its primary endpoint.
Remdesivir is being evaluated as a potential coronavirus treatment candidate.
Gilead Sciences is an American biotechnology company that researches, develops and commercializes drugs. The company focuses primarily on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi.
Gilead shares were trading up 4.22% at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $85.97 and a 52-week low of $60.89.
