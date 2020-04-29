Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 4:30am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares climbed 69.4% to close at $19.50 on Tuesday after the company presented positive preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613, its potent, highly selective oral menin inhibitor, with the data suggesting the investigational asset can induce response in patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 55% to close at $5.24 after the company was awarded new US patent covering Helix System for local biotherapeutic delivery of autologous and allogenic cells to the heart.
  • Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) jumped 48.9% to close at $15.52.
  • RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) rose 45.1% to close at $2.96. RTI Surgical reported second amendment to equity purchase agreement.
  • Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) gained 39.7% to close at $8.41.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) gained 35.4% to close at $4.40 after the partnership re-confirmed its fiscal year 2020 forecast and approved quarterly distributions.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) jumped 29.3% to close at $3.31.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) gained 28% to close at $7.11. Aeglea BioTherapeutics priced its 11.653 million share offering at $4.75 per share.
  • Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares rose 26.5% to close at $10.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares surged 25.4% to close at $4.50.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 24.5% to close at $6.71 after the company announced it has been issued a patent for its SmileShop intellectual property from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
  • OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) rose 23.5% to close at $10.93.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) surged 23.4% to close at $11.24.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 23.2% to close at $4.14.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 23.1% to close at $5.23.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) surged 22.7% to close at $5.95.
  • NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 22.3% to close at $2.58.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 22.3% to close at $1.12 after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company estimates it can make roughly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its FastPharming facility.
  • LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 21.9% to close at $15.68.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) surged 21.7% to close at $2.58.
  • Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 21.4% to close at $0.3630 after the company reported completion of required independent valuation, allowing it to proceed with the purchase of Impact BioMedical.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 20.6% to close at $11.91.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) gained 20.2% to close at $3.51.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) gained 19.4% to close at $8.20.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) jumped 19.2% to close at $4.04.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) surged 18.5% to close at $4.30.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) gained 18.2% to close at $3.63.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 18% to close at $2.88.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) climbed 18% to close at $13.60. On April 22, 2020, Hawaiian Airlines entered into a Payroll Support Program Agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares rose 17.9% to close at $5.79.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVE) rose 17.1% to close at $14.34.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 16.9% to close at $14.84.
  • Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) rose 16.7% to close at $45.04.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 16.7% to close at $3.22.
  • PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) jumped 16.5% to close at $3.96. PRGX Global reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results after the closing bell.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 16.4% to close at $10.85.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 16.1% to close at $56.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5.
  • Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) rose 16.1% to close at $13.25.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 15.4% to close at $3.98.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) gained 15.3% to close at $72.93 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 15.2% to close at $21.82 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) rose 15.1% to close at $57.70 after the company signed a license agreement with Huawei.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 14.2% to close at $2.17.
  • Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 13.6% to close at $0.50 after gaining 16% on Monday.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 13.5% to close at $7.55.
  • Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 12.1% to close at $55.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 11.6% to close at $5.00 after jumping 21% on Monday.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) jumped 11% to close at $11.99.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 10.1% to close at $0.46.
  • Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 9.3% to close at $11.15.
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) jumped 9% to close at $14.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 8.3% to close at $8.22 after the company announced "very strong" final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 7.6% to close at $140.86 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
  • Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 7.5% to close at $4.87.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares declined 21.3% to close at $7.44 on Tuesday.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 19.9% to close at $0.6247 after rising 61% on Monday.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) tumbled 18.7% to close at $6.43. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
  • Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares fell 18.1% to close at $2.58 following Q1 results.
  • Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dropped 17.3% to close at $58.63 on Tuesday after the company's Phase 3 VOYAGER trial of Avapritinib did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 17.1% to close at $ 10.70. CNX Resources reported a private offering of $300.0 million of convertible senior notes. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from Buy to Neutral.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) dipped 16.7% to close at $3.60.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 15.5% to close at $0.2889 on Tuesday after the company priced its $3.15 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) dipped 14.8% to close at $14.80.
  • Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 13.7% to close at $5.66 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) dipped 13.2% to close at $8.82 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 13.1% to close at $10.07.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) slipped 12.9% to close at $1.76.
  • Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 12.8% to close at $9.91 after the company lowered its FY20 sales forecast.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) dropped 12.6% to close at $64.15.
  • Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) fell 12.5% to close at $71.81 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) dipped 12.5% to close at $3.58.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares dipped 12.4% to close at $ 1.90. Clearside Biomedical revised NDA resubmission timeline and XIPERE commercial partnership with Bausch Health.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) fell 12.1% to close at $22.01 following Q3 resulst.
  • Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.3% to close at $11.42 after falling over 17% on Monday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares declined 11% to close at $7.66.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dropped 10.7% to close at $1.88.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.7% to close at $3.27 after the company issued Q1 corporate update. The company said it had cash of $29.9 million as of March 31.
  • Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) dipped 10.5% to close at $6.83 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) tumbled 10.1% to close at $2.14.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 8% to close at $12.71.
  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) declined 7% to close at $7.60 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) dipped 6.1% to close at $9.57. Amkor reported better-than-expected Q1 results, but issued Q2 earnings guidance below estimates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM + AGLE)

56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
31 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Regeneron Finalize Praluent Restructuring, Natus Pre-Announces Q1 Shortfall, Alcon To Delay Dividend Initiation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com