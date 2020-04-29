Netflix Working On 'Social Distance,' A New Show From The Maker Of 'Orange Is The New Black'

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is creating a coronavirus themed show produced by Jenji Kohan, creator of the Showtime comedy “Weeds” and the prison-themed “Orange Is The New Black.”

What Happened

Adapting to Hollywood’s shutdown, Netflix’s new anthology "Social Distance" will feature actors living under quarantine and filming themselves at home. Production is set to begin in a few weeks, while the script is now being written, reported Bloomberg.

Kohan said in a statement, “We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe.” The nine-time Emmy Award nominee revealed that writers do not have physical contact with each other during the writing process.

Explaining how the show would be made, she said, “Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home.”

Why It Matters

Netflix and Amazon Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime have become essential services during COVID-19 caused lockdowns.

Adapting content creation to new realities caused by the pandemic could be a breakthrough as movie and TV show production come to a standstill. Kohan’s endeavor is the most high-profile example of such an adaptation, according to Bloomberg.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) owned Warner Bros., Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) owned Universal, and Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) are struggling with scheduling or moving releases from theatres to digital-only. Netflix has fared better, saying they have enough content to last through 2020.

Netflix acquired 15.77 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 and earned a revenue of $5.77 billion. Earnings amounted to $1.57 per share.

Netflix Price Action

Netflix shares traded 0.24% higher at $404.81 in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 4.16% lower at $403.83.