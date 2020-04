Why Square's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after getting a downgrade.

Compass Point downgraded Square's stock from Neutral to Sell and announced a $50 price target.

Square shares are trading lower by 2.23% at $62.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $87.25 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

