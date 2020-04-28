Market Overview

Why Burlington Stores Is Moving Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 3:38pm   Comments
Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting a price target raise.

DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $193 to $216.

Burlington Stores shares were trading up 3.47% at $188.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $250.89 and a 52-week low of $105.67.

Latest Ratings for BURL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2020Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform

