Why Burlington Stores Is Moving Higher Today
Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting a price target raise.
DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $193 to $216.
Burlington Stores shares were trading up 3.47% at $188.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $250.89 and a 52-week low of $105.67.
Related Link:
Burlington Stores Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Latest Ratings for BURL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2020
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Apr 2020
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for BURL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings