Why Burlington Stores Is Moving Higher Today

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after getting a price target raise.

DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $193 to $216.

Burlington Stores shares were trading up 3.47% at $188.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $250.89 and a 52-week low of $105.67.

