Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/28

Freight Futures data to watch today:East Regional and the Individual Lane Contracts

Trucking Freight Futures were lower across the board for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as freight volumes and the uncertainty of economic recovery weighed on the market. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished down $0.01, or 0.74%, to close at $1.349 per mile. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004, FUTC1.VEU) lost $0.014 (1%) and settled at $1.441, while the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) dropped $0.011, or 0.9%, to end at $1.207. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) was down a modest 0.43% to close at $1.398.

The East region continues to be under downward pressure led by the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004, FUTC1.VAP), which slid $0.021, or 1.2%, to $1.717. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004, FUTC1.VCA) dropped $0.013 (0.8%) to $1.609, and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004, FUTC1.VPC) lost 0.9%, to "break the buck," and ended at $0.996. The LAX to Dal contract (FUT.VLD202004) in the South slid $0.014 (1.1%) to $1.267, while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) fell 0.8%, to close at $1.147. In the West, both the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) fell modestly to settle at $1.936 and $0.859, respectively.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Tickers: FUTC1.VEU, FUTC1.VCA, FUTC1.VAP, FUTC1.VPC