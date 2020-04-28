56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares jumped 68.6% to $19.40 after the company presented positive preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613, its potent, highly selective oral menin inhibitor, with the data suggesting the investigational asset can induce response in patients with genetically-defined acute leukemias.
- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) gained 53% to $3.12. RTI Surgical reported second amendment to equity purchase agreement.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares surged 48% to $1.3550 after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company estimates it can make roughly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its FastPharming facility.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) gained 32.4% to close at $13.80.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) rose 26.4% to $4.11 after the partnership re-confirmed its fiscal year 2020 forecast and approved quarterly distributions.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) surged 24% to close at $4.50.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 23.6% to close at $6.66 after the company announced it has been issued a patent for its SmileShop intellectual property from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares rose 18.5% to $10.21 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) jumped 18% to $3.02.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares surged 17.8% to $4.23.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) gained 17.3% to $6.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics priced its 11.653 million share offering at $4.75 per share.
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 17.1% to $1.2298 after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a $7.50 price target.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares rose 16.8% to $0.3490 after the company reported completion of required independent valuation, allowing it to proceed with the purchase of Impact BioMedical.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 16.6% to $11.89.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD) gained 16.6% to $73.80 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) gained 16% to $56.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 5.
- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC) rose 15.9% to $58.12 after the company signed a license agreement with Huawei.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 15.6% to $3.99.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) jumped 15% to $12.43.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares rose 13.4% to $5.57.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 12.6% to $4.78.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares rose 12.4% to $8.53 after the company announced "very strong" final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 12.1% to $7.46.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) rose 11.6% to $146.06 after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong outlook for the current quarter.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) gained 11% to $21.01 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 10.7% to $55.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares rose 10.4% to $2.10.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 10.3% to $0.4611.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) jumped 8.4% to $14.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) shares rose 8.3% to $0.8558 after jumping 20% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 8% to $4.8350 after jumping 21% on Monday.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) gained 7.1% to $0.4713 after gaining 16% on Monday.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) rose 6.1% to $27.44 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dropped 23.4% to $0.2620 after the company priced its $3.15 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) fell 18.6% to $57.69 after the company's Phase 3 VOYAGER trial of Avapritinib did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dropped 18.2% to $10.53 after falling over 17% on Monday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 16.7% to $0.6501 after rising 61% on Monday.
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) shares tumbled 15.7% to $2.6550 following Q1 results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) tumbled 15.6% to $2.0072.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) dipped 15.2% to $10.94. CNX Resources reported a private offering of $300.0 million of convertible senior notes. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from Buy to Neutral.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares declined 15.2% to $8.01.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 14.8% to $9.88.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) dropped 14.7% to $8.66 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 14.5% to $6.76. Yield10 Bioscience shares jumped 62% on Monday after the company obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) fell 14% to $5.64 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) dipped 13.7% to $6.58 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 12.2% to $5.11.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dropped 12% to $4.41.
- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) fell 12% to $72.15 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) dropped 11% to $1.875.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares dipped 10.9% to $1.9337. Clearside Biomedical revised NDA resubmission timeline and XIPERE commercial partnership with Bausch Health.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares declined 10.7% to $7.68.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 10.3% to $12.39.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) declined 10.3% to $7.32 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 9.5% to $3.312 after the company issued Q1 corporate update. The company said it had cash of $29.9 million as of March 31.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) dipped 8.2% to $9.36. Amkor reported better-than-expected Q1 results, but issued Q2 earnings guidance below estimates.
