Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2020 11:42am   Comments
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower Tuesday after getting a downgrade.

Guggenheim downgraded Roku's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Roku manufactures digital media players which allow customers to access Internet streamed video or audio services through televisions.

Roku's stock traded down by 6.96% to $119.68 per share at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Apr 2020RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020NeedhamMaintainsBuy

