Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower Tuesday after getting a downgrade.

Guggenheim downgraded Roku's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Roku manufactures digital media players which allow customers to access Internet streamed video or audio services through televisions.

Roku's stock traded down by 6.96% to $119.68 per share at time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

