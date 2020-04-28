Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR).
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 27.19% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares moved up 1.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.25 to begin trading.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock hit $18.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.0% over the course of the day.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 27.19% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGR + DKNG)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; PepsiCo Profit Beats Estimates
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com