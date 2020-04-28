Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares moved up 1.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.25 to begin trading.

stock hit $18.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.0% over the course of the day. Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 27.19% on the session.

