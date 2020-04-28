Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the following companies hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 53.65% to reach its new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.85 on Tuesday morning.

