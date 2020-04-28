Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the following companies hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON).
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 53.65% to reach its new 52-week high.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN)'s shares gained the least, actually falling 0.02% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.85 on Tuesday morning.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.27.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares broke to $344.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $170.59.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares hit $714.29 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.87%.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $157.95 on Tuesday, moving up 1.82%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $317.11 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $344.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.87%.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.99 on Tuesday, moving up 0.82%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $56.73.
- Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares hit $82.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were down 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $111.32.
- MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $452.78.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $201.79.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares were up 2.42% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00 for a change of up 2.42%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.05 on Tuesday.
- Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares were up 0.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.44.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $197.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.88 on Tuesday.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) shares set a new 52-week high of $184.99 on Tuesday, moving up 1.45%.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.96. The stock was down 1.18% for the day.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 0.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $467.39 for a change of up 0.08%.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares set a new yearly high of $89.98 this morning. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.
- Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) shares set a new yearly high of $35.08 this morning.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.72. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares hit a yearly high of $18.98. The stock traded down 2.35% on the session.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.18 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.44%.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.50 for a change of up 1.03%.
- Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares hit $42.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.44 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.69% for the day.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $56.26. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.28%.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were down 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.99.
- Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.56%.
- ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares were up 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.72.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares set a new yearly high of $26.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.65%.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.43.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares hit $9.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.83%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares hit a yearly high of $29.81. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.93%.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.68%.
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Tuesday, moving up 0.57%.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.87 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.
- Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.05 on Tuesday, moving up 2.97%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.60. The stock traded up 3.54% on the session.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.77 with a daily change of up 2.6%.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares set a new yearly high of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 8.68% on the session.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares broke to $18.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 53.65%.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit $12.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $36.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.54%.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.12.
- Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares hit $10.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
- PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares were up 2.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.25 for a change of up 2.08%.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.77 with a daily change of up 18.67%.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.30.
- California Bancorp (NASDAQ: CALB) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.89%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.
- SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.64 with a daily change of up 3.8%.
- Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.0%.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.40 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 4.58% on the session.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) shares broke to $0.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.88%.
- Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of up 7.89%.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.99 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas