96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares climbed 60.8% to close at $0.78 on Monday after climbing 8% on Friday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares gained 53.5% to close at $7.91. Yield10 Bioscience obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 44.3% to close at $2.02 after surging 18% on Friday.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 35.3% to close at $30.53 after the company announced positive animal testing results for its coronavirus treatment and says it plans to initiate human trials this summer.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) gained 32.5% to close at $11.62.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) shares rose 29.1% to close at $3.55.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) climbed 27.7% to close at $3.09.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 27.2% to close at $2.90.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 26.9% to close at $9.45.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 24.7% to close at $28.76 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 24.6% to close at $3.80. Recon Technology disclosed that its subsidiary Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology has signed a joint operation deal with China Petroleum Planning and Engineering Institute related to DT refuel mobile application functions in Zhejiang.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 24.4% to close at $95.00 after the company reported that AXS-05 achieved primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 23.2% to close at $4.72. Tenneco is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 8.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) jumped 23.1% to close at $7.20 after the company's CEO appeared on the TV show "Mad Money" Friday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 22.6% to close at $6.41.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 22.5% to close at $1.08 after the company announced the initiation of Phase 3 PRE-VENT study evaluating Pacritinib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.
- iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 22.1% to close at $6.90. iHeartMedia reported the launch of "The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm."
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 22% to close at $5.82.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) jumped 21.2% to close at $3.66 after gaining 13% on Friday.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) jumped 21.2% to close at $32.99.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 21.1% to close at $9.60.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) gained 20.9% to close at $11.64 after the company reported a 4.53 million share private placement at CAD $13.25 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 20.8% to close at $4.48.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) gained 20.7% to close at $12.81.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares rose 20.1% to close at $8.00.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) surged 19.6% to close at $2.99.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 19.2% to close at $4.90.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) rose 19.1% to close at $2.56.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares jumped 19.1% to close at $4.25.
- Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) surged 19% to close at $11.86.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 18.6% to close at $10.20.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) climbed 18.6% to close at $2.80.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) gained 18.5% to close at $11.20.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) rose 18.5% to close at $5.63.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) gained 18.5% to close at $35.93.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) climbed 18.1% to close at $7.76.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares surged 18.1% to close at $11.09.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) gained 17.8% to close at $2.38.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) climbed 17.7% to close at $2.92.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained 17.7% to close at $18.60.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 17.4% to close at $2.23 after the company disclosed a collaboration agreement with L1 Systems for the commercialization of COVID-19 medical products and solutions.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 17.2% to close at $4.16.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares surged 16.8% to close at $6.73.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 16.6% to close at $10.61.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 16.3% to close at $5.00.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 16.2% to close at $4.02.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 16.2% to close at $15.20 after the company reported leverage covenant waiver under existing credit facility.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) surged 15.3% to close at $11.66.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) rose 15.1% to close at $4.51.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) rose 15% to close at $7.82.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) rose 14.5% to close at $13.97.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) surged 14% to close at $14.52.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 13.9% to close at $2.38 after climbing over 15% on Friday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 13.4% to close at $11.15 after the company announced its Phase 3 REST-ON trial for FT218 in patients with Narcolepsy met its 3 efficacy endpoints.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 13.2% to close at $8.60 after the company said six coronavirus patients were treated with the company's Opaganib under compassionate use which showed objective clinical improvement.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 12.9% to close at $2.63.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 12.4% to close at $6.69. Deutsche Bank said it expects Q1 revenue of €6.4 billion and net income of €66 million.
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) gained 12.3% to close at $30.83.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 12.2% to close at $2.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 11.5% to close at $4.26.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 11.5% to close at $9.90. Veoneer shares jumped 10% on Friday following Q1 results.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares rose 11.4% to close at $10.46.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $13.73 after the company dosed its first patent with HPN217, triggering a $50 million milestone payment from AbbVie.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 9.6% to close at $26.00.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 9.4% to close at $15.42.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 9.2% to close at $10.49 after the company announced positive preclinical data supporting the development of FX301.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 7.9% to close at $6.30.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) climbed 7.5% to close at $4.17 after the company highlighted its interim results from the CLASSICAL-Lung Phase 1b/2 study of Pepinemab.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) rose 7% to close at $26.83 after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) gained 6.2% to close at $18.65 after the company's TAK-788 was grated Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares dipped 49% to close at $ 2.1050 on Monday after the company provided response rate data from its phase 1 study of VS-6766 in mutant tumors.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares fell 36.5% to close at $7.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also lowered its 2020 EBITDA guidance and cut its quarterly dividend.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares tumbled 25% to close at $11.59. Mesoblast shares surged 140% on Friday following data released on the company's coronavirus treatment.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 21.1% to close at $31.50 after surging over 45% on Friday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dipped 19.3% to close at $2.05.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) shares fell 17.6% to close at $41.33.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) dipped 17.2% to close at $12.87. Chembio Diagnostics is expected to release Q1 results on May 4.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 17.2% to close at $4.71.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) dropped 16.5% to close at $9.23. Sutro Biopharma disclosed encouraging interim Phase 1 clinical data for a dose escalation study of STRO-002 antibody-drug conjugate in ovarian cancer.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) dipped 15.6% to close at $2.54.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares declined 14.1% to close at $10.68.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 13.6% to close at $0.2893 after climbing 10% on Friday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) tumbled 13.6% to close at $4.50.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares declined 13.2% to close at $5.44.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 13.1% to close at $0.5334 after declining over 8% on Friday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares declined 12.9% to close at $8.01.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dropped 12.8% to close at $3.00.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 8.7% to close at $0.2488.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares dropped 8.6% to close at $7.57.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) fell 8.2% to close at $0.2744.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 8.1% to close at $2.17.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dropped 8.1% to close at $8.50.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 7.8% to close at $3.30.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 7% to close at $12.30 after gaining over 13% on Friday.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) slipped 7% to close at $5.41 after Boeing announced it has backed out of the $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plan division of the company.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 6% to close at $2.82.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas