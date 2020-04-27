Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Reverses Gear On Reopening Fremont Facility As Stay-At-Home Orders Likely To Be Extended
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 11:46pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Reverses Gear On Reopening Fremont Facility As Stay-At-Home Orders Likely To Be Extended

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has canceled plans to restart production at its Fremont, California plant this week after asking workers last Friday to return to work.

What Happened

In messages sent out Monday, which were also posted on internal message boards, the automaker announced, “Per the direction of the executive leadership team, we will not be returning to work Wednesday, April 29. Please disregard all communication and directives on returning to work this week,” reported CNBC.

Meanwhile, Alameda County, where the Fremont facility is located, is expected to issue guidelines on the extension of the stay-at-home orders jointly with six other counties, including San Francisco and the city of Berkley. The restrictions are expected to be extended through May.

Why It Matters

Tesla shares slipped more than 2% in the after-hours session after gaining 10% in regular trading on Monday after news regarding cancelation of production came out.

According to the joint statement released by the health officers of the seven counties, easing of specific restrictions will likely apply to only a “small number of lower-risk activities.”

Tesla’s operations at Fremont were deemed “non-essential” by local authorities. Furloughed Tesla workers who were asked to return to work, had expressed concerns over COVID-19 related issues at the Fremont facility.

Fremont is the sole car manufacturing plant of Tesla in the United States and had suspended full production from March 23.

As of Monday, Alameda County reported 1,451 cases of COVID-19 with 51 fatalities. 

Tesla Price Action

Tesla shares traded 2.09% lower at $782.06 in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session 10.15% higher at $798.75.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Fremont Tesla Employees Asked To Go Back To Work Despite Coronavirus Health Orders In Place
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Boeing, Disney, Netflix And More
The Benefits Of Electric Vehicles Are Clear As Day
Tesla Appoints Japanese Pension Fund Manager Hiromichi Mizuno As Director
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 22, 2020
BofA Downgrades Tesla, Says Company 'Faces Several Hurdles'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Covid-19 Elon MuskNews Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com