13 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales . The company also issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares are trading higher after the company announced "very strong" final study performance data for its SARS-CoV-2 antibody test.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares are trading higher after the company announced preclinical and initial clinical data for SNDX-5613 in adults with relapsed/refractory leukemias.
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 adjusted EPS guidance which is above estimates.
- iBio (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares are trading higher after the company provided an update on its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. The company estimates it can make roughly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its FastPharming facility.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) shares are trading higher on an unconfirmed rumor that Brookline Capital has initiated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.
Losers
- Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of $350 million worth of its common stock.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Universal Health Services (NASDAQ: UHS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
