Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting an upgrade.

Mizuho upgraded Twitter's stock from Underperform to Neutral.

Twitter is a social media company centered around short-form text, image, and video content. Twitter generates revenue from advertising and licensing the user data that it compiles.

Twitter shares were trading up 4.6% at $30.04 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $28.63.

Related Links:

Twitter Reports Mixed Q4, Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise To 152M

7 Best-Performing Stocks Of 2020: Buy, Sell Or Hold?