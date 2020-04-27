Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 3:08pm   Comments
Share:
Why Twitter's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting an upgrade.

Mizuho upgraded Twitter's stock from Underperform to Neutral.

Twitter is a social media company centered around short-form text, image, and video content. Twitter generates revenue from advertising and licensing the user data that it compiles.

Twitter shares were trading up 4.6% at $30.04 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.86 and a 52-week low of $28.63.

Related Links:

Twitter Reports Mixed Q4, Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise To 152M

7 Best-Performing Stocks Of 2020: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020MizuhoUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Forget Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter: TikTok Is The Breakout COVID-19 Social Media Platform
With NHL Season On Ice, League Launches Esports Challenge: 'Extremely Fun To Watch'
Theotrade's Don Kaufman On How To Consistently Grow A Small Account
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Apr. 22, 2020: TWTR, CIDM, INSG, BSGM, AA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Upgrades Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CNXCFRAReiterates14.0
ETRArgus ResearchUpgrades115.0
AXPBMO CapitalMaintains95.0
UPSBMO CapitalMaintains95.0
OZKStephens & Co.Maintains24.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com