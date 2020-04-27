Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2020 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the government of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund acquired a 5.7% stake.

Reuters reports the ownership makes the investment fund the third-largest stakeholder in the company citing Refinitiv data.

Live Nation Entertainment shares were trading up 9.68% at $41.94 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

Related Link:

Coronavirus Won't Let The Show Go On: Health Expert Says Large-Scale Gatherings Unrealistic Until 2021

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYV)

15 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Coronavirus Won't Let The Show Go On: Health Expert Says Large-Scale Gatherings Unrealistic Until 2021
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
7 Media And Entertainment Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold
Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com