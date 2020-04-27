Why Live Nation's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares are trading higher on Monday, after the government of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund acquired a 5.7% stake.

Reuters reports the ownership makes the investment fund the third-largest stakeholder in the company citing Refinitiv data.

Live Nation Entertainment shares were trading up 9.68% at $41.94 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

