Why Coty's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Coty (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

DA Davidson downgraded Coty's stock from Buy to Neutral.

Coty was founded in 1904 by François Coty which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes fragrances, cosmetics, skin care, nail care, and both professional and retail hair care products.

Coty shares were trading down 9.73% at $5.66 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.14 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

Related Link:

Coty Acquires $600M Majority Stake In Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Company