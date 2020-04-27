Market Overview

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 4/27
FreightWaves  
April 27, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Freight Futures data to watch today:Week-over-Week Spot Month Futures Price Change

For a third straight session on Friday, Trucking Freight Futures were lower across the board, capping one of the worst weekly performances since the contracts began trading, as volume concerns weighed on the market. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202004) finished down 0.6% on Friday to close the week at $1.359 per mile and $0.035, or 2.5%, lower for the week. It was an even worse week for the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202004), which was 0.8% lower on Friday and down $0.054 (3.6%) week-over-week. For the week, the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202004) fell $0.023, or 1.6%, to $1.404, and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202004) lost $0.029 (2.33%), to settle at $1.218.

Downward pressure took its toll on the East where the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202004) plunged $0.098, or 5.3%, for the week to $1.738; the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202004) dropped $0.046 (2.8%) to $1.622; and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202004) lost $0.019 (1.9%) to $1.005. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202004) slid $0.031, or 3.5%, to $0.864 and the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202004) dipped 0.8%, to close the week at $1.945. The LAX to Dal contract (FUT.VLD202004) in the South tumbled $0.05 (3.8%) to $1.281, while the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202004) fell a modest 0.5%, to end the week at $1.156.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Week-over-Week Spot Month Futures Price Change

Originally posted here...

 

freight futures Freightwaves SONAR

