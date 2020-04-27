72 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares jumped 113.2% to $1.0343 after climbing 8% on Friday.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares climbed 62.3% to $8.36. Yield10 Bioscience obtained positive response from USDA-APHIS On regulatory status of its CRISPR Genome-edited C3007 trait in Camelina.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 29% to $1.8050 after surging 18% on Friday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) surged 28.1% to $1.13 after the company announced the initiation of Phase 3 PRE-VENT study evaluating Pacritinib in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 25.8% to $12.37 after the company announced its Phase 3 REST-ON trial for FT218 in patients with Narcolepsy met its 3 efficacy endpoints.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 24.8% to $3.768 after gaining 13% on Friday.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) jumped 23.6% to $3.09.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) rose 23.1% to $28.37 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 22.9% to $27.74 after the company announced positive animal testing results for its coronavirus treatment and says it plans to initiate human trials this summer.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) climbed 22.1% to $8.02.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 22% to $8.29.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 21.3% to $92.70 after the company reported that AXS-05 achieved primary endpoint in the ADVANCE-1 pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) surged 19.7% to $2.73.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) gained 19.5% to $8.89.
- The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) surged 19% to $12.03.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) jumped 18.6% to $6.94 after the company's CEO appeared on the TV show "Mad Money" Friday.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) rose 18.1% to $4.63.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) gained 18% to $10.14.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) climbed 17.7% to $2.92.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) rose 17.6% to $4.0678.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) gained 17.5% to $10.30.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 17.3% to $2.2278 after the company disclosed a collaboration agreement with L1 Systems for the commercialization of COVID-19 medical products and solutions.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 17% to $6.11.
- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) gained 16.6% to $32.00.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 16.3% to $4.13.
- MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) gained 15.7% to $11.14 after the company reported a 4.53 million share private placement at CAD $13.25 per share.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 15.6% to $6.75.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) jumped 15.4% to $31.41.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 15.5% to $16.29.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) shares surged 15.5% to $6.65.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) rose 15.2% to $14.05.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 15.1% to $8.75 after the company said six coronavirus patients were treated with the company's Opaganib under compassionate use which showed objective clinical improvement.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 15% to $2.68.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 15% to $14.64.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares rose 14.2% to $10.72.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 14.2% to $2.6950.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) climbed 13.2% to $2.74.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 13.1% to $2.3635 after climbing over 15% on Friday.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 12.8% to $4.31.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) gained 12.5% to $10.63.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares rose 11% to $4.7966 after reporting Q4 results.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 10.3% to $6.56. Deutsche Bank said it expects Q1 revenue of €6.4 billion and net income of €66 million.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) climbed 9.8% to $4.26 after the company highlighted its interim results from the CLASSICAL-Lung Phase 1b/2 study of Pepinemab.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 9.3% to $2.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares jumped 8.6% to $13.50 after the company dosed its first patent with HPN217, triggering a $50 million milestone payment from AbbVie.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 8% to $10.38 after the company announced positive preclinical data supporting the development of FX301.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 8% to $25.61.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) shares rose 8% to $9.59. Veoneer shares jumped 10% on Friday following Q1 results.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) rose 7.7% to $26.97 after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) shares rose 7.5% to $14.97.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) gained 6.3% to $18.66 after the company's TAK-788 was grated Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Losers
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) fell 40% to $2.48 after the company provided response rate data from its phase 1 study of VS-6766 in mutant tumors.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares dipped 31.5% to $8.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also lowered its 2020 EBITDA guidance and cut its quarterly dividend.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 24% to $30.37 after surging over 45% on Friday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dipped 19.3% to $2.05.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 18.5% to $12.60. Mesoblast shares surged 140% on Friday following data released on the company's coronavirus treatment.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 17.3% to $0.2771 after climbing 10% on Friday.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dropped 15.7% to $2.90.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 14.8% to $2.01.
- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) shares fell 13.1% to $43.48.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) fell 12.8% to $0.5350 after declining over 8% on Friday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 12.6% to $11.55 after gaining over 13% on Friday.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 12.3% to $3.1350.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) shares fell 11.6% to $0.2407.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) fell 11.4% to $5.16 after Boeing announced it has backed out of the $4.2 billion deal to acquire the commercial plan division of the company.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dropped 10.6% to $8.27.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares fell 10.3% to $3.30.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) fell 10% to $0.2691.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) dipped 9.9% to $4.02.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 9.8% to $2.7050.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares declined 8.3% to $5.75.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares dropped 8.1% to $7.61.
