Today's Pickup: C.R. England Tops Four Million Meals Donated

While efforts by the nation's logistics companies to assist those in need are continuing, with many companies collecting donations or handing out food, C.R. England and subsidiary England Logistics have continued to do their part through the One Initiative.

The companies announced they have now donated more than four million meals to food banks since 2018 as part of the program, with a goal of donating more than one million meals for children annually. That was achieved in both 2018 and 2019, they said.

"Reducing the impact of childhood hunger has always been the goal of the One Initiative," said Josh England, president of C.R. England. "When we started this initiative, the need was significant. Today, with the immediate impact of COVID-19 on so many communities, the need for funding for meals has dramatically increased. We are grateful to be in a position to continue to provide help at this critical time. We express our thanks to our drivers who make the deliveries and to our other employees for their donations and volunteer efforts."

The One Initiative's efforts are focused on 22 partner food banks in communities where their employees live and work. Every donation leads directly to a food-insecure child receiving a meal through various programs such as after-school meal services, mobile food pantries, and backpack initiatives.

Beginning in 2018, the companies began an initiative to donate one meal to a food bank for every load delivered by C.R. England. The delivery driver gets to choose the destination food bank.

Similarly, for every load that England Logistics brokers, a donation toward a meal is provided.

"It is incredibly inspiring to see so many team members, shipper clients, carriers and authorized agents rally around this truly meaningful cause," said Jason Beardall, president of England Logistics. "Childhood hunger is an epidemic that is completely solvable and deserves great priority. We are thrilled to, with the help of so many, be making such a considerable impact – especially during such a crucial time."

For more information on the One Initiative or to access the list of 22 partner food banks, visit www.oneagainstchildhoodhunger.com.

Did you know?

According to data from FourKites, trucks transporting goods into New York City faced extended dwell times 68% more frequently in March compared to January and February. The rate was 36% more often in San Francisco, New Orleans and Detroit. Dwell time has dropped, though, since March 28, to just 14.9% above January and February levels in New York City.

Quotable:

"We wanted to do a small part to show our appreciation for truckers by handing out free pizzas and waters. They're having a hard time because they can't stop anywhere to get something to eat. They can't exactly go through a drive-thru with a big rig."

– Ronald Ramsey, chief commercial officer at Reliance Partners. The insurance company handed out 100 boxes of pizza at both the Tennessee and Georgia welcome centers along Interstate 75 on Friday, April 24.

In other news:

Positive COVID-19 test leads to closure of travel stop

Love's has temporarily closed its Lost Hill, California, travel stop after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report. (Transportation Nation)

Tyson Foods: Meat shortages ahead

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is warning that meat shortages are likely as plants shut down and supply chains break. (Yahoo)

Retailers call for uniform reopening plans

Major national retailers are urging states to work together and create uniform reopening plans for the nation's economy. (Bloomberg)

Airfreight capacity issues will hamper recover

The chief of Deutsche Post AG said that airfreight capacity constraints, especially in the bellies of passenger planes, will hamper recovery efforts. (Wall Street Journal)

Supply chain disruption expected to get worse

Technology company Resilinc said that disruptions to the supply chain could worsen next month as the economy tries to regain positive momentum. (DC Velocity)

Final thoughts

Driver comments, as captured by Workhound on its anonymous communication platform, indicate rising optimism and morale among the workforce. Data from the firm's latest survey found 78% of those commenting on morale offered positive thoughts, suggesting that fleets are doing a good job of supporting drivers on the road. "Drivers' initial questions about how the company would respond to the pandemic, as well as drivers' requests for PPE and sanitation supplies have largely been addressed, which is reflected in this data," the report noted.

Photo: C.R. England