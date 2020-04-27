Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During Monday's morning session, these companies made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO)

Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) 's stock rose the most, as it traded up 27.72% to reach a new 52-week high.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 0.09%.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.29 with a daily change of up 0.11%.

AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares broke to $51.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $158.98. Shares traded up 3.33%.

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $344.55 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.50 on Monday, moving up 0.59%.

Sea (NYSE: SE) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.74. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares broke to $150.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.6%.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares were up 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.81 for a change of up 1.15%.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were up 3.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.81.

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $158.94. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.78 on Monday, moving up 1.28%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares hit a yearly high of $147.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.15 with a daily change of down 1.08%.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares hit a yearly high of $200.92. The stock traded up 3.63% on the session.

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $197.47. Shares traded up 0.09%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares were up 1.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $441.22.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares were up 2.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $221.13.

Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock hit a yearly high price of $1,904.24. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.

Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.82. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.82 on Monday, moving up 4.38%.

The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $128.06 on Monday morning, moving up 1.46%.

Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.07 Monday.

Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares hit a yearly high of $121.19. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.

B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new yearly high of $5.53 this morning.

Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $142.12. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $100.22 Monday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.74. The stock traded up 4.02% on the session.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $83.01. Shares traded up 10.7%.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares hit a yearly high of $116.75. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares set a new yearly high of $24.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.

Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares were down 1.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.27.

Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares broke to $35.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were up 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares were down 3.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.72 for a change of down 3.95%.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares hit a yearly high of $6.95. The stock traded up 14.79% on the session.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.24 with a daily change of up 24.07%.

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares were up 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.79.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.00 Monday. The stock was up 13.81% for the day.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.58 Monday. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.19. Shares traded up 27.72%.

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.08. The stock was up 6.75% for the day.

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.17 on Monday morning, moving up 5.08%.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares broke to $28.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.52%.

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 26.58%.

Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.97%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares broke to $2.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.55%.

Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares set a new yearly high of $3.95 this morning. The stock was up 3.51% on the session.

TMSR Holding Co (NASDAQ: TMSR) shares were down 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.46.

Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) shares hit a yearly high of $1.38. The stock traded up 13.04% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.