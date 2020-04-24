ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Truckers Vs Brokers: Battle Of The Bottoming Spot Market (With Video)

by FreightWaves
April 24, 2020 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Truckers Vs Brokers: Battle Of The Bottoming Spot Market (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude will be talking about the conflict between truckers and brokers as they battle for dollars in a bottoming spot market. What market forces are at play and how do you get ahead?

Plus guests:

  • Nicole Folz, a trucker who will share her story of contracting and recovering from COVID-19 as well as her efforts to get PPE to drivers.
  • Hope White, CEO of H.D. White Logistics, LLC will talk about operating during a pandemic and she'll shed light on how big box retail is reacting.
  • George Abernathy, President at FreightWaves, will give us his take on the market, talk about working with remote teams, and hint at what he'll be up to at FreightWaves LIVE @Home.

And – latest headlines, Good News Bad News concerning PPP, Comment Section Rodeo, more.

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Watch the LIVE video
Visit our sponsor TriumphPay
More FreightWaves Podcasts

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FreightwavesWhat The TruckNewsMarketsMedia