Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 15 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.32% to reach a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $3.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.26%.
- Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.91%.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 11.38%.
- Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares moved down 7.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.11 to begin trading.
- Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) stock hit a yearly low of $8.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.92% for the day.
- Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.07%.
- 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.14% over the rest of the day.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.12%.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) shares fell to $26.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.32%.
- National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.20.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.42 today morning. The stock traded down 4.95% over the session.
- FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was down 11.45% on the session.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings (AMEX: DXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.
- Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.
