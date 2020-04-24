Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020
On Friday, 15 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
  • Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 13.32% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $3.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.26%.
  • Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.91%.
  • Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 11.38%.
  • Banco Santander (NYSE: BSBR) shares moved down 7.54% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.11 to begin trading.
  • Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV) stock hit a yearly low of $8.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.92% for the day.
  • Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.12 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 7.07%.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.12%.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) shares fell to $26.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.32%.
  • National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.20.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.42 today morning. The stock traded down 4.95% over the session.
  • FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) shares set a new yearly low of $11.60 this morning. The stock was down 11.45% on the session.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings (AMEX: DXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.
  • Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67 today morning. The stock was down 1.76% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

