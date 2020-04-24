Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 28 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) .

. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 134.32% to hit its new 52-week high.

saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 134.32% to hit its new 52-week high. Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.03%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $164.32. Shares traded up 1.86%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $164.32. Shares traded up 1.86%. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock hit a yearly high price of $181.50. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $181.50. The stock was up 3.68% for the day. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $39.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock set a new 52-week high of $192.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $192.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $192.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock set a new 52-week high of $210.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $210.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%. Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.63. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.63. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $124.89 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $124.89 on Friday, moving up 0.03%. Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.74 with a daily change of down 1.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.74 with a daily change of down 1.44%. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.1%. Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) shares hit $73.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.15%.

shares hit $73.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.15%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.01. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.01. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.78.

shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.78. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.37 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 5.32%. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.82.

shares were up 0.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.82. Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 134.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.57 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 134.32%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.25 Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $43.25 Friday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.42.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.42. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new yearly high of $25.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $25.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were up 35.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.69.

shares were up 35.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.69. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Friday morning, moving down 2.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.93 on Friday morning, moving down 2.56%. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.17%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.59.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.59. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares hit $14.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.78%.

shares hit $14.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.78%. Mudrick Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: MUDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.58. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.58. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.29 Friday. The stock was up 17.28% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.29 Friday. The stock was up 17.28% for the day. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares were up 1.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.59.

shares were up 1.62% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.59. ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.16. Shares traded up 14.43%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.