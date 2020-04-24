Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher Friday, after it was announced the company will be added to the Nasdaq 100 beginning April 30.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video Communications shares were trading 5.42% higher to $178.26 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

Related Link:

Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's Market Minute: Watch For Bull Traps Ahead
4 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com