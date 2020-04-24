Why Zoom Video's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading higher Friday, after it was announced the company will be added to the Nasdaq 100 beginning April 30.

Zoom Video is popular in the virtual communication space and offers a cloud platform for video, audio conferencing, chat and webinars.

Zoom Video Communications shares were trading 5.42% higher to $178.26 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $181.50 and a 52-week low of $60.97.

