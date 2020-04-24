76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares climbed 134.7% to close at $0.67 on Thursday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) surged 100.7% to close at $1.68 after jumping 119% on Wednesday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares climbed 46.2% to $3.23 after the company provided Q1 and 2020 guidance and said it is experiencing 'strong demand' for its products as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) gained 42% to close at $0.3050 after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 40.6% to close at $3.50.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 36.2% to close at $27.49.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) jumped 34.3% to close at $5.80. National Energy Services Reunited is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 32.4% to close at $0.5645 after gaining 24% on Wednesday.
- Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 32% to close at $7.31 after the company announced a $2.5 million research grant win from the National Institutes of Health.
- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) gained 31.6% to close at $4.04.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) climbed 31.2% to close at $4.00.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) gained 28.9% to close at $29.70 after the company reported strong Q1 results.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares jumped 27.4% to close at $3.49.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) rose 27.2% to close at $2.81.
- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) gained 27% to close at $8.53.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) gained 26.7% to close at $19.00.
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) rose 25.7% to close at $2.89 following Q1 results.
- Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) gained 24.2% to close at $8.61.
- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) surged 23.5% to close at $9.56.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 23.5% to close at $0.29.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 22.2% to close at $2.65 after the company highlighted launch of proprietary coronavirus diagnostic test under FDA's emergency use authorization.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) gained 22.2% to close at $2.48.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) rose 21.5% to close at $4.12.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares climbed 19.1% to close at $26.18 after the FDA granted accelerated approval for the company's Trodelvy in previously-treated metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) gained 19.1% to close at $2.93.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 18.3% to close at $10.55.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 18.1% to close at $4.38.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) rose 16.6% to close at $17.40.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) gained 16.6% to close at $4.00.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares climbed 16% to close at $0.3820 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) gained 16% to close at $9.79.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares rose 16% to close at $5.16.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) climbed 15.7% to close at $4.20.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) gained 15.3% to close at $3.55.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 15.2% to close at $10.36.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) surged 15.2% to close at $8.11.
- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) rose 15.2% to close at $12.22. Capital Southwest disclosed a total dividend of $0.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares gained 15.1% to close at $10.92. iCAD priced its 1.5625 million share registered direct offering at $8 per share.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) surged 15% to close at $14.94 after reporting Q1 results.
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) rose 14.9% to close at $31.93 following Q1 results.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) jumped 14.7% to close at $3.98.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) rose 14.5% to close at $8.67. MasterCraft Boat is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) gained 14.3% to close at $5.44.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 14% to close at $25.64.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) surged 13.9% to close at $2.70.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) surged 13.6% to close at $11.67. Morgan Stanley maintained Nabors Industries with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $0.5 to $25.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares rose 12.6% to close at $2.95.
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) gained 12.5% to close at $169.09. The company yesterday announced an update to its platform with security improvements. Zoom has attracted investor interest amid increased usage by businesses, universities and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) rose 12% to close at $45.96 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) shares rose 11.6% to close at $47.42 after reporting strong quarterly sales.
- LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) climbed 11.5% to close at $5.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) rose 10.5% to close at $8.35. Talos Energy is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 6.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) rose 8.8% to close at $8.89 after the company announced it won an 8-year contract on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V. The company is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value of up to $6.4 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) gained 8.6% to close at $76.05.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 8% to close at $0.2480.
Losers
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares dipped 21.1% to close at $7.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) fell 17.7% to close at $27.11.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares dipped 16.8% to close at $ 21.66 on Thursday after the company reported Q1 results and withdrew its guidance.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 16.5% to close at $19.45 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) dropped 16.2% to close at $3.42.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) fell 16% to close at $3.36 after the company reported Temporary Closure Of Its Juarez, Mexico Production Facilities Til May 30.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: INFU) slipped 15.2% to close at $10.90.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 15.1% to close at $3.65 after reporting Q1 results.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) dipped 14.8% to close at $10.75.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) shares dropped 14% to close at $2.15.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) tumbled 13.5% to close at $5.02.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 13.1% to close at $0.48 after dropping over 6% on Wednesday.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares tumbled 12.8% to close at $9.47. Immunic priced its 1.764 million share common stock offering to Altium Capital at $8.50 per share.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares fell 12.7% to close at $5.30 after rising 15% on Wednesday.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) fell 12.5% to close at $10.97.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) fell 12.3% to close at $12.50 after the company reported preliminary Q1 results.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) dropped 12.1% to close at $12.36 following Q1 earnings.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dropped 10.1% to close at $5.44.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 9.5% to close at $6.38 after dropping 8% on Wednesday.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) fell 9.4% to close at $8.05.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) declined 8% to close at $1.95. ATIF Holdings Limited reported completion of the acquisition of a controlling interest in Leaping Group Co., Ltd.
