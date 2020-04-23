Why Baker Hughes Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares were trading higher Thursday, after several sell-side firms maintained their bullish ratings following the oil field service company's first-quarter earnings report.

Baker Hughes shares were trading up 6% at $13.77 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.24 and a 52-week low of $9.12.

