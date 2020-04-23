Why Trade Desk's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The strength is potentially related to a recent update by the software company's CEO, who said that TV ad inventory has risen 30% in recent weeks.

Trade Desk shares were trading up 4.78% at $255.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $323.78 and a 52-week low of $136.60.

