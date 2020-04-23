Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, these companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH).

During the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $156.33. Shares traded up 1.92%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $156.33. Shares traded up 1.92%. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.99.

shares were up 0.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.99. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.47. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $161.47. The stock was up 2.02% for the day. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit $64.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%.

shares hit $64.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%. Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.50. The stock was up 7.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $28.50. The stock was up 7.45% for the day. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $188.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $188.55 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.77%. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.54. The stock traded up 5.62% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.54. The stock traded up 5.62% on the session. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares set a new yearly high of $80.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $80.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.20.

shares were up 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $104.20. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares broke to $39.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.62%.

shares broke to $39.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.62%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares broke to $190.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.62%.

shares broke to $190.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.62%. Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) shares were up 5.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45.

shares were up 5.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.45. Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.56 with a daily change of up 2.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.56 with a daily change of up 2.61%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $114.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $114.87 on Thursday, moving up 1.37%. Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.9%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.9%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.71 for a change of up 1.3%.

shares were up 1.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.71 for a change of up 1.3%. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares set a new yearly high of $8.43 this morning. The stock was up 15.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.43 this morning. The stock was up 15.22% on the session. B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.50 with a daily change of up 9.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.50 with a daily change of up 9.44%. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares broke to $127.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

shares broke to $127.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares broke to $66.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%.

shares broke to $66.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.33%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.13%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $29.67 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 23.13%. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.98 with a daily change of up 0.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $33.98 with a daily change of up 0.74%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares were up 2.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.00.

shares were up 2.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.00. Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.95. The stock was up 5.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.95. The stock was up 5.9% for the day. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $114.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $114.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares set a new yearly high of $22.25 this morning. The stock was up 4.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.25 this morning. The stock was up 4.11% on the session. Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.82 with a daily change of up 5.36%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $12.82 with a daily change of up 5.36%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%. Alamos Gold (NYSE: AGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.03 with a daily change of up 9.32%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.03 with a daily change of up 9.32%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.61%. NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) shares were down 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.37.

shares were down 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.37. Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.73. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.73. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares broke to $47.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%.

shares broke to $47.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.08%. OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares hit a yearly high of $15.19. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.19. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.31%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.31%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares were up 7.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.65.

shares were up 7.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.65. Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares were up 4.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.66 for a change of up 4.51%.

shares were up 4.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.66 for a change of up 4.51%. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.00 Thursday. The stock was up 15.46% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.00 Thursday. The stock was up 15.46% for the day. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.09%.

shares hit $10.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.09%. GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.18%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.18%. Overseas Shipholding Gr (NYSE: OSG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.79. The stock traded up 5.63% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.79. The stock traded up 5.63% on the session. ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.18. The stock was up 12.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.18. The stock was up 12.09% for the day. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.71 on Thursday, moving up 12.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $29.71 on Thursday, moving up 12.11%. Asanko Gold (AMEX: AKG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.26. The stock was up 2.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.26. The stock was up 2.5% for the day. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares made a 52-week high of $12.46.

shares made a 52-week high of $12.46. Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.85 Thursday. The stock was up 7.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.85 Thursday. The stock was up 7.27% for the day. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.14%. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $9.56. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.56. The stock traded up 3.21% on the session. Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares were up 7.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.74.

shares were up 7.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.74. Paramount Gold Nevada (AMEX: PZG) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.08. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.08. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 39.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.17 on Thursday morning, moving up 39.09%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares hit a yearly high of $4.39. The stock traded up 7.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.39. The stock traded up 7.01% on the session. LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares broke to $2.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.78%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!