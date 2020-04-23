Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Thursday following first-quarter results.
While the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales, it reported slower comps growth from last year.
Domino's shares were trading down 4.82% to $364.03 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $387.85 and a 52-week low of $220.90.
