Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2020 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Thursday following first-quarter results.

While the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales, it reported slower comps growth from last year.

Domino's shares were trading down 4.82% to $364.03 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $387.85 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

Related Links:

Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza Is Testing Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
8 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2020
Alibaba, Tesla Among Cramer's Stay-At-Home Stock Ideas
Cramer Likes Domino's Pizza And Chipotle Mexican Grill
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com