Why Domino's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) shares are trading lower on Thursday following first-quarter results.

While the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales, it reported slower comps growth from last year.

Domino's shares were trading down 4.82% to $364.03 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $387.85 and a 52-week low of $220.90.

