Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the company reported first-quarter results. The strength is potentially related to increased interest in streaming services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Netflix reported first-quarter global streaming subs of 182.86 million, up 22.8% year-over-year, and 15.77 million global streaming paid net additions.
Netflix shares were trading up 2.53% at $432.09 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $449.52 and a 52-week low of $252.28.
