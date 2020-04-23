Market Overview

Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the company reported first-quarter results. The strength is potentially related to increased interest in streaming services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix reported first-quarter global streaming subs of 182.86 million, up 22.8% year-over-year, and 15.77 million global streaming paid net additions. 

Netflix shares were trading up 2.53% at $432.09 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $449.52 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

Related Links:

Netflix Reports Q1 Sales Beat, Streaming Subscriptions Up 22.8%

