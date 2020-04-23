Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the company reported first-quarter results. The strength is potentially related to increased interest in streaming services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix reported first-quarter global streaming subs of 182.86 million, up 22.8% year-over-year, and 15.77 million global streaming paid net additions.

Netflix shares were trading up 2.53% at $432.09 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $449.52 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

