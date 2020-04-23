70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares surged 98.2% to close at $2.22 on Wednesday after the company disclosed a new project in Greece.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares gained 63.7% to close at $5.73 after the company announced it would align capital for the construction of new solar projects with GreenBond Advisors from Green Bond Partnership.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) gained 59.2% to close at $6.05 after climbing 43% on Tuesday.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) climbed 58.7% to close at $13.98. Delek Logistics Partners increased its quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares climbed 36.7% to close at $17.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported Q1 daily active users climbed 20% year over year.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) climbed 30.8% to close at $4.08.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 29.4% to close at $0.44 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 27.2% to close at $3.09.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 26.9% to close at $10.86 after the company reported that IMU-838, its lead asset has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2. More specifically, IMU-838 was observed to inhibit replication of clinical isolates of SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19, the company said.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped 26.6% to close at $53.50 after the company and Pfizer received German regulatory approval to begin the first clinical trial of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) jumped 20.9% to close at $3.88.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares climbed 18.3% to close at $11.71.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) rose 18.2% to close at $25.38.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) surged 17.5% to close at $4.10.n
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares gained 17.4% to close at $7.95.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 17.3% to close at $2.71.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) gained 16.7% to close at $5.24.
- Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) rose 16.5% to close at $14.33.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) jumped 16.4% to close at $4.97.
- SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) gained 16.3% to close at $6.92 after the company issued company update.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 15.9% to close at $5.53.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) gained 15.7% to close at $2.50.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares climbed 15.6% to close at $8.37.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) gained 15.5% to close at $7.81.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 15.4% to close at $3.00.
- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares jumped 15.1% to close at $5.86.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) surged 15% to close at $6.07.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) gained 14.9% to close at $4.48.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares rose 14.7% to close at $5.78.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $3.98.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 14.2% to close at $78.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) gained 14.2% to close at $23.85 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 14.2% to close at $19.26, potentially in sympathy with Snap, which reported strong Q1 financial results and user engagement numbers.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 14.1% to close at $5.35.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) climbed 14.1% to close at $3.48 after the company announced the FDA has approved for review its New Drug Application for Terlipressin.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares climbed 13% to close at $2.61.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares gained 12.9% to close at $7.00.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) gained 12.4% to close at $9.15.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) jumped 12.2% to close at $882.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and its Q1 comps climbed 3.3%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares gained 11.8% to close at $4.45.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 11.5% to close at $58.00 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares climbed 11.5% to close at $6.97.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) gained 10.3% to close at $8.23.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 10.3% to close at $12.47 after the company's CEO on CNBC late Tuesday noted it was seeing a 'surge in demand' for its mobile products amid the shutdown.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 9% to close at $23.30 following Q1 results.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 7.3% to close at $61.42.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares dipped 31.2% to close at $8.67 on Wednesday after jumping 66% on Tuesday.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 29.5% to close at $1.10 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) shares fell 25.8% to close at $0.1750. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced its 183 million share public offering at $0.15 per share.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) tumbled 19.3% to close at $6.73 after the company suspended its buyback program and deferred payment of its Q1 dividend.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 18.5% to close at $2.18.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 18% to close at $2.50. SenesTech priced 1.574 million unit offering at $3.176 per unit.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares declined 15.5% to close at $10.19. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is looking to end its deal to buy a stake in L Brands lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares dropped 13.2% to close at $2.04.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 13.1% to close at $3.9472.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dipped 12.7% to close at $22.50.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) shares declined 11.9% to close at $71.44 following Q1 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 11.6% to close at $8.80.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 11.1% to close at $6.55.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 10.9% to close at $12.62.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) fell 10.5% to close at $4.95.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares dropped 10.3% to close at $2.71 after the company reported the formation of a joint venture with Logystico to operate and manage micro-fulfilment centers utilizing BoxSize platform.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares tumbled 10% to close at $22.48.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 9.4% to close at $298.01 following the release of the biotech's first-quarter report, including the statement thatBiogen's BLA filing for its Alzheimer's drug will be delayed.
- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) dropped 8.8% to close at $22.27. Triumph Bancorp posted a Q1 loss of $0.18 on Tuesday.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares fell 8.8% to close at $39.39 after reporting Q1 results.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $2.93.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares fell 7.8% to close at $0.1711 after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 6.7% to close at $2.95.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) declined 6.3% to close at $11.60. Repro Med Systems is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 4.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas