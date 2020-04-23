Trump Signs Executive Order Halting Immigration to US

President Donald Trump has suspended immigration to the United States for a period of 60 days which may be extended.

What Happened

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday which halts the issuance of permanent residence identification, colloquially known as green cards, to all foreign citizens except medical professionals and researchers among some others. In a press conference at the White House the president explained, “This will ensure unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens. Crucially it will also preserve our health care resources for American patients,” reported Bloomberg.

The order will affect foreign citizens outside the U.S. for a period of 60 days, but based on mandated input from the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, and the Department of Labor, 10 days prior to its expiration, the suspension may be extended.

Trump said, “As to amending it or extending it, that we can do at the appropriate time.”

Why It Matters

The president’s motivation in curbing immigration was made clear on Monday in a tweet regarding the need to protect “GREAT American citizens” against what he described as an “attack from the Invisible Enemy.”

Routine visa issuance stands suspended at various U.S. embassies and consulates. Trump has expressed skepticism with regards to employment visas and could expend the restrictions to include them, according to Bloomberg.

Trump promised Tuesday that he would make it easier for farmers who have been hit hard by the coronavirus to hire foreign labor, and suitable exceptions would be made for them. The executive order has attracted criticism that it would make it harder for families impacted by COVID-19 to reunite and cause business disruptions due to the paucity of foreign workers.

The order does not affect foreigners in the U.S. who have valid visas or travel documents.