South Korean Economy Registers Steepest Contraction Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Due to the pandemic caused shutdown of its major trading partner, China, South Korea’s economic growth fell by 1.4% in Q1 2020 compared with the previous quarter.

What Happened

China is South Korea’s largest export market and the lockdown led to a 6.8% shrinkage of the Chinese economy in Q1 2020. The downturn in the Chinese economy has led to the worst decrease in economic growth since 2008, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Domestic demand also suffered in the first quarter as coronavirus infections reached their zenith in late February. South Korea faces an even more precarious situation in the second quarter, as exports are likely to suffer a steep decline in April. The first 20 days of April saw a 26.9% contraction in overseas shipments compared to the same period last year. Ting Lu, an economist at Nomura cited by the Review, explained the impact. He said, “This would likely result in quarterly GDP growth of minus 8.8% year-on-year.”

Why It Matters

According to the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday stands at 10,702 with 8,411 released from isolation. The number of deceased is 240.

South Korean government is drafting an $72.5 billion economic relief package to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

$32.4 billion is earmarked to provide assistance to small companies grappling with liquidity shortages, $28.3 billion is budgeted for small and medium-sized enterprises and $8.2 billion is provisioned for keeping people in jobs and providing assistance to the unemployed, reported the Korea Times.