Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 14 companies set new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT).
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) shares traded down 31.46% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.58 this morning. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.
  • Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.82% for the day.
  • Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) stock hit a yearly low of $2.26 this morning. The stock was down 6.43% for the day.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) shares were down 4.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ: ZEUS) stock hit $8.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.29% over the course of the day.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.30 this morning. The stock was down 7.53% for the day.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ATNM) shares fell to $0.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 31.46%.
  • RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.86 today morning. The stock traded down 4.45% over the session.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 8.41% over the rest of the day.
  • Qualstar (NASDAQ: QBAK) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.75%.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.33. Shares then traded down 8.32%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

