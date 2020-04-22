Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 27 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD)

The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE).

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 4.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.67.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.