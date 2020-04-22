Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 27 companies achieved new highs for the year.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD)
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE).
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday are the following:
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 4.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.67.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares hit $26.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.64%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $130.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.88%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.66%.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares broke to $124.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.6%.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares were up 1.24% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19 for a change of up 1.24%.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.76 with a daily change of up 6.36%.
- Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares hit $116.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.61%.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.36 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.96.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.38 with a daily change of up 2.16%.
- Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $46.55. Shares traded up 1.1%.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares hit a yearly high of $21.23. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
- Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares were up 7.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.13.
- Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares hit a yearly high of $19.79. The stock traded up 5.85% on the session.
- DSP Gr (NASDAQ: DSPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.08. The stock traded up 3.99% on the session.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares broke to $8.93 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.36%.
- Glory Star New Media (NASDAQ: GSMG) shares hit a yearly high of $5.19. The stock traded up 4.44% on the session.
- Asanko Gold (AMEX: AKG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.22. Shares traded up 9.46%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.24. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.09. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
- Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.40. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares hit a yearly high of $8.98. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session.
- Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: RYCE) shares were up 4.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.01 for a change of up 4.08%.
